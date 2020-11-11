Ronald K. Pisk

Ronald K. Pisk passed away at McCone Co. Health Center on Nov. 5, 2020 after a long illness at the age of 66 surrounded by his two children.

He was born in Terry, MT March 8, 1954 to Frank and Darlane Pisk.

In his younger years Ronnie enjoyed playing the guitar and piano often creating his own songs. He loved taking drives in the country with his kids to hunt for agates, fossils, and other treasures, howl with the coyotes, or to simply enjoy the view.

Ron was dedicated to his work. He started his career in accounting with Busby schools and Chief Dull Knife College on the Northern Cheyenne Nation. He spent many of his working years at Campbell Farming Corporation starting as an accountant and ultimately promoted to President and successfully oversaw the transition from a farming operation in Hardin, MT to a land development company in Albuquerque, NM. He felt it important to foster a connection to the rich history of the Campbell family and connection to the land. In 2000, he moved back to his hometown of Terry, MT and was the Manager at Stockman Bank before he retired.

Through his work and his life, Ron's deepest desire was to help people whether family, friend, neighbor or stranger.

Ron was preceded in death by his parents Frank Pisk, Darlane Kuehn Pisk and two brothers Rickey Pisk and Shane Pisk.

Survivors include his daughter Trina (Jason) Pisk-Hall of Fargo, son Travis (Ruth) Pisk of Minneapolis, brother Randy (Cindy) Pisk of Fort Peck, and sister Jaynee (Dale) Hellman of Terry.

At Ron's request there will be no funeral service. Memorials can be made in honor of Ron K. Pisk to the Big Horn County Museum Campbell Farming Corporation exhibit in Hardin, MT.

Arrangements by Stevenson's & Sons Funeral Homes. Condolences: stevensonfuneralhomes.com.