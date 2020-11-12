Carol Ashmore

On Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, Carol Ashmore, loving wife, sister, mother of two, grandmother of five, and friend to many, passed away at age 77.

Carol was preceded in death by her parents, Zeb and Clella Brister. She is survived by her brother Lin, husband Bob, her two sons Brian and Michael, daughters-in-law Jennifer and Rojana, and grandchildren Luke (wife, Konner), Eric, Paul, Clark, and Addie.

Livestreamed service will be at 1 pm, Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. For full obituary and access to Carol's service, please visit www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries.