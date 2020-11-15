Tina Walmsley-Williams

God called an angel home on Nov. 7, 2020. Tina Walmsley-Williams was born on Dec. 28, 1956, in Alpena, Michigan, to Francis (Spark) and Shirley Ann (Badder) Walmsley. She grew up in Alpena, where she graduated from Alpena High School.

Her journey through life kept her in retail management on a trek from Alpena to Dickson, Tennessee, to Birmingham, Alabama, to Vicksburg, Mississippi, to Monroe, Louisiana, to Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Along the way, she met the love of her life, Doug Williams. The two finally settled in Billings, where Tina owned her own business and assisted Doug in his business.

Tina was employed by Walmart as a customer service manager, appreciated by coworkers and customers alike. She loved her position and interactions with other associates and customers. She was deeply respected for her ability, sense of humor and love of helping customers.

Her professional accomplishments included working as district manager for KayBee Toys, operating On a Smaller Scale as business owner and serving as front end lead/customer service manager at Walmart.

Tina was an active member of Atonement Lutheran Church, where she touched so many lives with her teaching, sharing and actions of faith. She was involved in various activities through the church, from manning the sound booth, serving on the worship committee, attending Joy Bible Study and Stitches and Scriptures, to serving as president of WELCA (Women of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of America) and assisting with adult education.

In addition to her passion for her work and her faith, Tina was a miniatures enthusiast, and loved helping and teaching people skills and hobbies. She was involved in two local miniatures groups: Treasure State Miniatures and Rocky Mountain Miniatures, which she helped found. She was also a member of the National Association of Miniature Enthusiasts.

Tina is preceded in death by her brother, Wayne Johnson; and her parents. She is survived by her husband, Doug Williams; son Billy Doug Williams of Lexington, Kentucky; grandchildren Benjamin Burggeman-Williams and Josephine Marie Bruggeman-Williams, also of Lexington; her brothers, Joe Walmsley of Horton, Michigan, Mark Walmsley of Beulah, Michigan, David (Merri) Johnson of Zephyr Hills, Florida, and Marshall (Lori) Anderson of Cottonwood, California; and her sister, Kathy Jo (Mike) Knoblelt of Springport, Michigan. She will be greatly missed by her church family, her Walmart family and all who knew and loved her.

Her friends will remember her for her sense of humor, her kind heart, her ministry at Atonement, laughter and friendship, gifts of leadership and support. As one friend said, 'her halo fits perfectly now.'

Due to Covid-19, no services will be held at this time. A celebration of life will occur at a later date at Atonement Lutheran Church.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in memory of Tina Williams to Atonement Lutheran Church, 1290 Grand Blvd., billings, MT 59105.

Condolences may be made at www.michelottisawyers.com.