Linda Durham Hendrix

After a hard-fought battle with Parkinson's and a stroke, Linda Durham Hendrix passed away on Nov. 8, 2020 in her home at the age of 80. She leaves behind her beloved husband Joel T. Hendrix. They enjoyed 63 years of marriage and raised two daughters, Shannon Young and Pam Bigham; Shannon's family Chris Young and their sons Forrest, Grayson and Hunter; and Pam's daughter Laura and her sons, Joel and Charlie.

Linda was born on August 13, 1940 in Greenville, S.C. to father William Frank Durham and mother Marguarite Bailey, who preceded her in death. She grew up in a loving Christian family with two brothers and a sister. She married Joel on August 10, 1958 and they lived in Greenville, S.C. until 2000 when they became full time campground hosts and lived year-round in their motor coach. They did this until they settled in St. George, Utah for several years and then relocated to Billings Montana.

Linda and Joel had a lifestyle that was full of marathons, 15 of them, which included the Boston Marathon, New York Marathon, London Marathon, Chicago and Washington, to name a few. Linda was always eager to join the group when biking across the state on the bicycle trips. She kept herself physically fit and enjoyed being a vegetarian for over 25 years. Her hobbies included maintaining or creating the banners for the Toby Keith fan club. She was a huge Toby Keith follower and would be on her PowerPoint creating things constantly. She ended her work career as a graphic designer with Henderson Advertising, where she worked in Greenville S.C. She loved that part of her life and so enjoyed creating the ads for the agency.

Linda is survived by her husband and two daughters and son-in-law, Chris Young, and six grandchildren, two great grandchildren, as well as her brother Tommy Durham.

The family will have services for Linda in the spring of 2021. The services will be held at Trinity Baptist Church, Billings MT. The family would like to thank Right at Home, home health care service, for the help with Linda during our challenging time