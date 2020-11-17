Darleen Smith

Darleen Smith, of Billings, passed away too soon on Nov. 12, 2020, after more than two weeks battling COVID-19.

Born in Sheridan, Wyoming, on Aug. 17, 1933, she married the love of her life, Walter Smith, in 1953, and they started a family together, resulting in three children: Kim, Kristi and Kelly. She lived in Worland, Wyoming, for many years until Walt died in 1983. Darleen worked as Deputy County Assessor in Worland until retiring in 1988. After the passing of her husband, Darleen moved to Billings to be near her sister Helen Erickson, whom she was extremely close with.

Darleen had a deep passion for many things, including music, theater and politics. She was a beloved volunteer at the Billings Studio Theatre. Her compassion, generosity, kind nature, humor and energy was contagious to all who had the pleasure of meeting her. Darleen loved to travel and was always up for an adventure. She had many escapades as a member of Global Grannies, traveling from Europe to Alaska. Age was definitely just a number to Darleen; she was 83 years old when she took her first hot air balloon ride. Although her death was sudden and tragic, we will all cherish the memories and moments we had with her. From our traditional lunch and shopping dates, laughs on the beach and meaningful conversations at family dinners. Darleen loved spending time in the kitchen, creating delicious meals for her family and friends, and no visit from Grammy Darleen was complete without her famous cinnamon rolls. Darleen had many friends and was very social. She especially enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and granddogs. She was spunky with a witty sense of humor, and she will be forever missed.

Darleen is survived by her sister, Helen Erickson; her children, Kim Smith, Kristi Smith and Kelly Thayer; her two favorite sons-in-law, Mike Smith and Ron Thayer; her nephews, Duffy Exon and Ed Erickson; her grandchildren, Abbi, Mike, Bradley, Patricia, Paula, Veronica, Sami, Chrissy, Seth, Nick and Victoria; great-grandchildren, Jaxon, Emma, Hannah, Grayson, Lily, Evan, Dean Robert and Braylee.

