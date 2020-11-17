Clayton Ross Fiscus

Clayton Fiscus, 84, passed away Nov. 10, 2020 at 1:11 a.m. at the Billings Clinic.

He was born in Belle Fourche, South Dakota on July 11, 1936 to Vernon Ross Fiscus and Tima (Rivers) Fiscus. He graduated from Newell High School and completed 1 year of college in Brookings, South Dakota before joining the Navy serving on the USS FORRESTAL United States 6th fleet and served from 1957-1961. After his time in the Navy, he worked on powerline construction as a heavy equipment operator, lineman, and general foreman from 1962-1971. In 1962 he met and married the love of his life of 58 years, Lurlene (Lori) Jo Follette and they had two children. In 1971 he suffered an industrial accident where he was electrocuted, severely burned, and nearly died. He lost his left arm, left leg and was catastrophically disabled. This was a life changing event for him and his family. After rehabilitation he went into real estate as a salesman/broker and later opened his own office in 1977, Fiscus Realty. In 1991 he was given the honor of being 'REALTOR of the YEAR'. He was on the Board of Directors of the Billings Association of Realtors from 1984-1990, the State Director of the Montana Association of Realtors from 1990-1997, District Vice President for the Montana Association of Realtors from 1998-1999, State Director of the Montana Association of Realtors from 2000-2003, and a member of the Montana Landlords Association 1990-2003.

He invested in Real Estate, developed subdivisions, worked with homebuilders, and did new construction projects. He loved and respected his colleagues in the Real Estate industry.

He was passionate about helping the community and making a difference in people's lives serving 10 years in the Billings Heights Kiwanis Club awarded 'Kiwanian Of The Year' 1980-1981. He served 4 years as the Director of the 'Special K Ranch' for mentally handicapped adults. He was active in home Bible studies, and church activities.

He loved politics and was the Regional Representative for many years for Montanans For A Better Government and served for over a decade on the Legislative Committee with the Billings Association of Realtors. He was Chairman of many petition drives that got initiatives on the ballot for a vote. He was passionate and fought for private property rights, and water rights.

In 2012 Clayton decided to run for congress shortly before the deadline as a candidate for the Montana House of Representative. He defeated his opponents and served as a lawmaker for the 2013-2014 legislative session and then ran again campaigning as an incumbent for the 2015-2016 legislative session. He won reelection and moved back to the Capitol with his wife by his side and dog Jack. Lawmaking was his passion. He served on the Judiciary, Transportation, Fish, Wildlife, and Park Committees. He felt he should not run again after problems with his knee. He continued to work at his Fiscus Realty office.

His hobbies and enjoyment in life were hunting with Vincent his (son), and friends, watching sports, driving around on his Kawasaki with dog Jack, feeding cows with his daughter, reading on his iPad about the galaxies, church, and politics.

He was preceded in death by his brother LeRoy Fiscus and his parents Vernon and Tima Fiscus. He is survived by his wife Lori Fiscus, son Vincent Fiscus, daughter Denise Fiscus, former son-in-law Mike Homme, all of Billings, as well as cousins, and several nieces and nephews, and many very good friends who are called family.

Clayton once wrote, 'His Greatest Accomplishment was Knowing Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior.' Contributions may be given to Samaritans Purse, the Gideons or charity of your choice.

Visitation will be held at Heights Family Funeral Home on Wednesday from 9 a.m.-5p.m. and prior to the service at the church. Funeral Services will be at 11 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 19, at New Life Church, 3950 Temple Pl. 59106, followed by the graveside service and military honors, at 1 p.m. at Yellowstone National Cemetery.

Due to county mandate, the max capacity at the church is 150 people and the max at the cemetery is 25 people. Those unable to attend or choose not to attend can view the service Livestreamed on Clayton's Tribute page. To see more on Clayton's life, leave a memory and view the livestream, visit www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries and click on Clayton's page.

We love and miss you!!!