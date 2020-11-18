Thomas Achille Mane

Thomas Achille Mane, 94, of Lewistown, Montana, died at his home early morning, on Veteran's Day, Nov. 11, 2020. He will be greatly missed by his family.

Tom was born at his grandmother's home in Petaluma, California, on Sept. 25, 1926, the son of August and Anna (Tognetti) Mane. The Mane family lived at the Tognetti Ranch near Ross Fork where he attended the Tognetti School in his early years. The family moved to Lewistown where Tom attended St. Leo's school, graduating in 1944.

After graduation, Tom, at 17 years old, was sworn into the Navy in April of 1944 and entered active service on June 6, 1944, serving in World War II. He was stationed at Port Chicago right after the Port Chicago disaster of July 17, 1944. Upon receiving his honorable discharge, July 24, 1946, Thomas was awarded two medals.

He returned to Lewistown where he worked as a butcher at the Central Montana Meat Market. He had a daughter, Mardell Annette, 'Mickey' with his first wife, LaVonne Heck.

On Sept. 22, 1953, he married the love of his life, 'Polly' Lydia (Barry) Mane. He met Polly while she was a waitress at the Spudnut Shop.

In 1955, he purchased the National Meat Market with Dick Plovanic. In 1957, the family moved to Gillette, Wyoming, where Tom continued work as a meat cutter for three years at Boyds Supermarket. In 1960, Tom and his family returned to Lewistown. Tom was hired by Carl Rahn as the butcher for Rahns' Food Center then years later, became partners with Don and Fern Rahn and purchased the local grocery store.

In 1985, he sold his interest in the business and retired. Tom and Polly enjoyed picnics with the family at Crystal Lake, and especially enjoyed hiking in Glacier National Park and Yellowstone National Park.

Tom had fun traveling to visit friends and family throughout the western United States. He enjoyed hunting, bowling and loved to trap shoot and 'Play Pool'... and he always enjoyed a good laugh!

A few years later, Tom came out of retirement to work at the American Legion Club, eventually becoming their manager, working for 24 years and retiring at the age of 85. Tom was a member of the American Legion Club, The Eagles Club, and the Moose Lodge.

He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Polly, of Lewistown; two daughters, Diana Brosseau (Lonnie Trogstad) of Kalispell, and Carol Grubbs (Larry) of Billings; one son Gary Mane (Jan) of Lewistown, two sons-in-law, Dwain Lowry and Richard Brosseau, 15 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, several cousins, nieces, nephews and a dear sister-in-law, Ardie Smith.

Tom was preceded in death by two sons, Jimmy, as an infant, and Ronald, one daughter, Mickey Lowry, an infant grandson, Greg, Tom's parents, his brother, Bill Mane, and his sister, Pearl Valach and brother-in-law, Frank Valach, brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Bill and Carlene Barry, brother-in-law, Everett Smith, and brother-in-law, Jack Barry.

Interment in the Veterans Section of the City Cemetery, with Military Honors by Fergus American Legion Post #16, will be held with a reception to follow in the Spring/Summer of 2021.

Memorials may be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Lewistown, the Veteran's Memorial Park or to the charity of their choice. Cloyd Funeral Home has assisted in arrangements. Condolences for the family may be posted online at www.cloydfuneralhome.com.