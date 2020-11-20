Ronald James Beaumont, Sr.

Ronald James Beaumont, Sr. (Baashóop Bachée Itchísh – Chief of Four Deeds) entered this world on June 11, 1950 in Hardin to Martha Sun Goes Slow and Philip Beaumont, Sr. He joined siblings Edwina, Phil Jr, Dennis and his younger sister, Jolene. In 1975 he married Marcia Billedeaux. His children are Neal, Jami, Josh, Salena, Athena, Stephen 'Smitty', Ron Jr., and Martha 'Tessa.'

He was a graduate of Edgar High living his entire life in Pryor. He attended Upward Bound and Eastern Montana College. His adult life was spent managing the Beaumont Ranch established by his late father. He served his community as a School Board member. He believed, like Chief Plenty Coups, that education was important. He worked on the board to assure all Pryor children earned high school diplomas and the opportunity to achieve a higher education.

More than anything, Ronnie valued family. As a direct descendent of Chief Bell Rock, through family stories, he learned the love of family is the essence of life. Extended family includes Bird Hat, LaForge, Sun Goes Slow, Lincoln, Little Owl, Flat Lip, DeCrane, Simpson, BirdInGround, Bear Crane, Old Elk, Shane, Holds The Enemy, Sings Good/Stewart, Big Day, White, Hawk, Smells, Snell, Fighter, Nomee, Dillon, Bell Rock, Pretty Eagle. If we have forgotten anyone, please forgive us in this time of mourning.

Funeral is Saturday, Nov. 21 at 1 p.m. at the Sings Good/Stewart family cemetery in Pryor.