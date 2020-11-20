June Collins

Our Junie Collins (JuJu) passed away on Nov. 17, 2020 after battling ovarian cancer for seven years. It never ceases to amaze us how brave and graceful she was though her entire battle.

Junie was born July 3, 1946 in Billings to parents Fritz and Marie Kautz. Junie graduated from Laurel High School and then obtained a bachelor's degree in Social Work from the University of Montana. She spent over 30 plus years in the field of social work, with her main focus on helping children and families. Her most recent position was as a family resource specialist with the Department of Family Services until her retirement in December of 2012. She loved her work with a passion and changed many lives throughout the years. She was beloved by her co-workers and the families she worked with. Many of her co-workers became her family that she is still close with to this day. Junie had an innate sense of faith in the goodness of people.

Junie was preceded in death her parents, her brother Gary, her sister Bonnie Langager, and uncle Montelle Kautz.

Junie is survived by her brother Freddie Kautz, significant other and best friend Harvey Langager, her niece Gina (Shane) Poor, and nephew Ross (Jenny) Langager. The light of her life was her great niece's Dalcee and Sutton Poor and great nephew's Dylan and Logan Langager. She loved more than anything spending time with 'Juju's girls' and her little boys when they were in town. She has also been blessed with a great extended family that loved her so much.

A private family burial will be held. A celebration of life will be held in the spring of 2021 due to Covid 19. Condolences may be shared at smithfuneralchapels.com.

Her all inclusive giving and loving nature captivated everyone who met her. Thank-you for making us all better people. Our lives will be forever changed. Fly high sweet Juju we will love you forever.