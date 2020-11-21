Menu
Search
Menu
Billings Gazette
Billings Gazette HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Lewis Warren "Lewie" Griffith

Lewis 'Lewie' Warren Griffith

Lewie Griffith was born April 11, 1951 to Bruce and Gracia (McIntosh) Griffith. He died Nov. 16, 2020. Lewie lived in Grass Range his whole life and was united in marriage to Florence Vlastelic.

Services will be in the summer of 2021; cremation has taken place. Memorials: Grass Range Ambulance, Grass Range Rural Fire Department or charity of your choice.

Arrangements are under the care of Creel Funeral Home. Lewie's family and friends can share memories and condolences at www.creelfuneralhome.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Billings Gazette on Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Creel Funeral Home - Lewistown
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.