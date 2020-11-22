Sharon Kay (Green) Kemmis

Sharon Kay (Green) Kemmis, 83, of Indianola, IA, passed away Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020 at home. She grew up in Indianola and graduated from Indianola High School in 1955. Sharon moved to Denver, CO, in 1956, where she worked as a secretary. She met and married Ernest L. Kemmis in 1957. Two children were born to this union, Teresa Lee and Ronald Barclay. Sharon and her children returned to Indianola in 1977.

Sharon is survived by daughter, Teri (Jim) Pipe and son, Ron (Ginny) Kemmis; two grandchildren (Lucas Britt and Aly Hiller); two great-grandchildren; sisters, Judy Stoll and Beverly Stockton; brother, Bob (Coleen) Turnipseed; and a host of cousins and friends.

Memorial services and burial of cremains will occur at a later date to be announced. Memorials may be given in Sharon's name to Kiya Koda Humane Society in Indianola. To view a complete obituary or submit an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.