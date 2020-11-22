Sharon K. Melnick, M.D. (Chinook)

Born May 3, 1956, Billings, Montana. Died Nov. 5, 2020, Klamath Falls, Oregon

Greatly-loved teacher, physician, world traveler, and medicine woman, Sharon K. Melnick, M.D. moved to Klamath Falls in 1997 with her husband, Robert Chinook, a medicine man. Together they established a community of healers and performed innumerable rituals for community members at times of grief, celebration, and solstice. They gave people a way to connect intimately, helping numerous couples meet and marry. Sharon continued these practices after Robert died in March, 2014.

Dr. Melnick's eclectic practice included energy medicine and acupuncture, and grew to include five therapists. She enjoyed saying that she had the 'highest office in Klamath Falls' on the Sixth Floor of the Medical Dental Building.

Sharon moved to Berkeley, CA in 2019 to practice as a psychiatrist and medicine woman in psychedelic medicine. She continued serving the Klamath and Ashland communities online at Transformations Wellness as Medical Director and psychiatric consultant. She was also the medical director at High Desert Hospice for several years.

Sharon was a world traveler, exploring medicine man traditions in Mongolia, Siberia, Russia, South America, and the United States. At age 62, she traveled to Peru and trekked up 17,000 feet to experience the spiritual cleansing tradition of 'dipping' in an ice water pond. She attended Burning Man as a medical team member.

Sharon used her intellect and thirst for knowledge to increase her capacity as a healer and to advance knowledge in the U.S. of alternative ways of working with mental and physical illnesses. The many people who felt healed as a result of Dr. Melnick's therapeutic and spiritual interventions will forever feel gratitude for a better life.

Her friends and family will remember Sharon as smart and funny, with great strength of character, intense energy, an emotional spirit, and a perfectly radiant smile.

As Sharon was readying herself to pass on after fighting lung cancer for six months, 17 people surrounded her with love, song, poetry, and drumming. As Sharon would say to everyone, 'Blessed be.'

Sharon is survived by her sisters, Saralee Melnick and Sandra Seitz; Sara's children Thomas, Simon, and Maggie; Sandra's children Stephanie and Mark; children of Steven Melnick (deceased 1970), David and Jay, plus grand nieces and nephews.

A memorial gathering will be announced post Covid, hopefully near her May birthday in 2021.