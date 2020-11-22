Mark Stewart

Mark Stewart, the first of three sons born to Ed and Joyce Stewart, came into the world on Feb. 27, 1954 in Billings, Montana. He passed away in his home on Nov. 14, 2020.

Mark attended school in Billings at Burlington, Will James, and West High. In 1971, Mark joined the U.S. Navy. After returning home, he dealt poker at the Jubilee Lounge for a few years. He briefly went to work as a land man in the oil industry before beginning a career in welding. This vocation took him to different states throughout the U.S. where he worked on several nuclear power plants. Mark's first marriage to Tanya Mayne ended in the early 80's. In 1987, Mark married Cherry Bartlett and gained two bonus children, Beth and Jason, whom he loved very much. While living in Cherryfield, Maine, Mark and Cherry raised numerous German Shepherd dogs which were very dear to him. For several years, the two operated a successful Christmas wreath business. They were divorced in 2004 and Mark returned to Billings to be near his family. He continued his welding profession at the local refineries before retiring.

Mark loved the water and was happiest when he was at the beach. He was an excellent springboard diver and loved to body surf. Family vacations to Florida with his parents and two brothers were the highlight of his childhood. Mark enjoyed snow and water skiing, playing poker, and gathering with friends to watch football. He had an infectious laugh that made anyone in the room break out laughing.

Mark was preceded in death by his father Ed Stewart. He is survived by his mother Joyce, brother Scott, brother Carter & his mate Cass Sullivan & her children, all of Billings. He is also survived by his stepchildren Beth and Jason and their families, as well as his Uncle Ted of Billings, Aunt Beth Nunley of Washington, and numerous cousins.

There will be a graveside memorial service held at Yellowstone Valley Memorial Park on Nov. 25 at 1 p.m. Arrangements are in the care of Dahl Funeral Chapel and memories may be shared at www.dahlfuneralchapel.com.