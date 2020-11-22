James Henry Trythall

James Henry Trythall died on Saturday Nov. 14, 2020. He was born in Billings, Montana on July 22, 1946 to James and Mabel Carlevato Trythall. Jim's father passed away five months before his birth. Jim and sister Jan were raised by a young, but very capable widowed mom. Jim was lucky to have his Uncle Clyde Halpin, who taught him to fish and hunt, as well as his cousin, Tom Halpin, who started Jim skiing at Bridger Bowl. Tom was a mentor and substitute big brother while Jim was growing up. Jim attended Fratt School and graduated from Billings Central High in 1964. While in French class at Central, Jim met Linda Vandal. That meeting led to their marriage in 1967, and about 30 trips to France during the course of their marriage. Jim studied economics at the University of Montana and was an intern at the Bureau of Business and Economic Research. He also participated in the ROTC program.

Upon graduation Jim was commissioned as a second Lieutenant in the U.S. ARMY. After attending graduate school at the University of Utah, Jim went on active duty in the U.S. Army, completing his officer basic course at Fort Bliss, Texas. Jim continued at Fort Bliss as part of a battalion, training for deployment to Korea. Jim spent a year in Korea serving as a platoon leader and battery executive officer. Upon returning from Korea, Jim and Linda moved to California, where Jim worked for Ford Motor Company as a cost analyst at the Los Angeles Assembly Plant. Two years later, Jim and Linda's daughter, Jeanette, was born. Jim was then transferred to the Detroit area, where he worked in the Automotive Operations Division as a financial analyst. Montana called, so Jim and his family moved to Billings and started Fireside Lanes with partners Jim and Mary Ann Jones, and Jan and Larry Hale. Aside from the bowling business, Jim worked in the pharmaceutical industry for 25 years. He also enjoyed 30 years of investing in the oil and gas business with both Jim and Tom Hauptman.

Jim retired from the bowling and pharma businesses in 2004. Retirement allowed Jim and Linda time to travel, spend quality time with their daughter Jeanette and grandchildren Kyle and Laurel and to just spend time together. Jim's favorite hobby was hunting. He enjoyed many years of hunting whitetails and antelope on the Kornemann's ranch with his longtime best friend, Dan Smoke. Their friendship was the best part of the hunt. Jim also loved pheasant hunting with his golden retrievers. He had the opportunity to hunt in many states, South America, and Mexico, but his most unique hunt was pheasant hunting while in the Army in Korea on the DMZ between North and South Korea with his friend Lieutenant Colonel Bang of the ROK (Republic of Korea) army. You know you're a serious pheasant hunter when you do it in a combat zone! Their hunts included the English Setter bird dog, and several of the colonel's troops, who provided security as they hunted. Afterwards, the hunters enjoyed Korean foods, as well as wines. Jim enjoyed skiing, mostly at Red Lodge Mountain and Bridger Bowl. He was fortunate enough to make six trips to British Columbia to helicopter ski in the best powder on earth. Jim's volunteer life included 20 years on the finance council at Saint Thomas the Apostle Church, and an even longer period as a collection counter. Jim also served along with his good friend, Gary P. Smith on the board of the Billings Rod and Gun Club.

He was proceeded in death by his father James, mother Mabel and sister Jan. Jim is survived by his wife Linda, daughter Jeanette Trythall, grandchildren Kyle and Laurel Dexter and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.