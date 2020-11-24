Lynn Darrold Sorlie

Lynn Darrold Sorlie, 68, of Billings, passed away on November 20, 2020. Lynn was born Jan. 31, 1952 in Hettinger, North Dakota to Darrold and Vera Sorlie.

On April 30, 1977, Lynn was united in marriage to Liz Keller, and together they made their home in Billings. He and his wife Liz owned and operated Sorlie Trucking and LOMCO Inc. Lynn was an avid trap shooter and life-time member of the Billings Trap Club, Huntley Trap Club, Froid-Medicine Lake Trap Club, and Tucson Trap & Skeet Club.

Lynn was hard working and loved visiting with people he knew and didn't know. He was best known as a fun-loving man with a huge heart that was deeply loved by his family and friends.

Lynn is survived by his loving wife Liz; their two sons Justin Sorlie (Kassity) of Huntley and Shawn Sorlie (Theresa) of Billings; grandchild Cade Sorlie; sister Penny Vermandel; and his brother Miles Sorlie.

A Celebration of Lynn's Life will be held Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the Rhoadside Event Center, 143 Northern Avenue, in Huntley, Montana. Please join us to celebrate all the wonderful memories he created. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Chase Hawks Memorial Association, Inc. PO Box 31333, Billings, MT 59107. Please visit Lynn's tribute page at www.cfgbillings.com/obituaries to share a memory or story.