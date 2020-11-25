Menu
Search
Menu
Billings Gazette
Billings Gazette HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
James S. "Jim" Ricci

James 'Jim' S. Ricci

James 'Jim' S. Ricci, a longtime resident of Livingston, went to heaven on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020 surrounded by his loved ones. A mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 25, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 39 View Vista Dr. Livingston, MT. Masks are required. Graveside committal and burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. The service will be live streamed at www.facebook.com/Livingstonstmarys.

Franzen-Davis Funeral Home and Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements. To view the obituary and share condolences, visit: www.Franzen-Davis.com.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Billings Gazette on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
25
Service
11:00a.m.
live streamed at www.facebook.com/Livingstonstmarys
Nov
25
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St. Mary's Catholic Church
39 View Vista Dr., Livingston, Montana
Funeral services provided by:
Franzen-Davis Funeral Home & Crematory
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.