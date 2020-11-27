Gerald (Jerry) T. Ray

Gerald (Jerry) T. Ray, 76 years young, passed away on Nov. 23, 2020, due to Covid complications. He left this world at home surrounded by his loved ones. Jerry was born in Billings on March 22, 1944 to Jack and Madeline Ray. He was raised on a ranch in the Little Snowy Mountains with his two older brothers and spent summers and holidays there till his death.

Jerry went to barber college when he was 15 years old and was a barber for 60 plus years. In 1978 he married the love of his life, Connie. While cutting hair he got the idea to get his real estate license and began investing in commercial real estate. Billings would never be the same! He earned his CCIM, developed business areas, subdivisions and billboards across the town. All the while cutting hair, running cattle at his ranch and raising a family. He eventually expanded his investments beyond Montana into multiple states.

Jerry is survived by his wife of 45 years and their three daughters; Jodi (Marvin) Cunningham, Jennifer (Josh) Junkert and Melissa (Bryan) Gentry, ten grandchildren, one great grandson. A celebration of his life will be the Summer of 2021. Jerry's ashes will be spread on his family ranch in the Snowy Mountains. We will miss you Dad and will always remember, "Welcome to Jerry T. Ray's Billings, MT!'