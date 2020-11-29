Lydia Z. Kercher

On Nov. 20, 2020 Lydia Z. Kercher was called to her heavenly home after a brief illness only 10 months after the death of her beloved husband of 73.5 years, Connie Kercher.

Lydia Sophia Zier Kercher was born in Hardin, Montana Jan. 11, 1928, the daughter of Katherine Margaret Reichert Zier and Henry J. Zier. She was raised in and near Bridger, Montana, by her mother, along with eight sisters and four brothers. She is the middle child of this baker's dozen, the holy seventh. Lydia entered God's Kingdom at her baptism on Feb. 5, 1928 and was confirmed in her faith on June 14, 1942.

Lydia attended schools in Carbon County Montana and graduated from Bridger High School in 1945. She attended Montana State College for two years, 1946-1948. She graduated with honors in Office Administration, College of Commerce and Industry, University of Wyoming in 1968. She completed a M.S. in Business Education, College of Education in 1972 and a PHD in Adult Education in 1989. Lydia taught in the College of Education at University of Wyoming for 22 years, retiring as an Associate Professor in 1994.

She was a member of five Educational Honor Societies including Phi Kappa Phi, Beta Gamma Sigma, Kappa Delta Phi, Phi Delta Kappa and Delta Kappa Gamma, serving on many committees and an officer in several. Lydia received the George Washington Medal of Honor 'Excellence in Economic Education': Freedoms Foundation Valley Forge which was the first one ever received in Wyoming and only one awarded per year. She received the UW College of Education Distinguished Former Faculty Award in 2010 and was also inducted into the Wyoming Business Education Hall of Fame and the Wyoming Association of Career and Technical Education Hall of Fame. Lydia was active in many professional organizations at the national, regional and state levels and had numerous articles in nationally respected publications. Since retirement, Lydia was active in numerous volunteer activities, church work, bridge groups, arts and photography and loved to travel and create memories with her family. She kept extensive journals of those journeys for us to continue to enjoy in her absence.

Lydia married Conrad (Connie) J. Kercher on Sept. 7, 1946 at St Paul's Lutheran Church in Bridger Montana where they first met. They have four daughters: Kathryn Kercher Link (John), Nina Williams (Mark), Jane Kercher and Kise Kercher Eads (Todd). Her beloved grandchildren include Jamie Nordin, Andrew (Reba) Nordin, Andrea (Ira) Merback, Tyler (Katie) Williams, Joel Williams and Matthew Kercher. Lydia was also blessed to enjoy eight great grandchildren: Makyna, Hadley, Branch, Willow, Noah, Kai, Milo and Lydia with a ninth due in a few weeks.

Visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 Friday, Dec. 4, 2020 at Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home.

Funeral Service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020 at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church. Interment will follow at Greenhill Cemetery. To attend the services virtually follow the live stream link:

https://www.facebook.com/Zion-Lutheran-Church-Laramie-111421867189995

During these pandemic times, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Lydia's name to Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church and/or the Laramie Plains Museum.

The family asks that you take a moment to hug your child, grandchild, loved one, or a friend, as time waits for no one. God's Blessings always!

