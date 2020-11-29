Marjorie Jean Allard Marr

On Nov. 23, 2020, Marjorie Allard Marr peacefully passed away at the age of 73. On Dec. 2, 1946, Margie was born to her loving parents Sally and Louis Clayton Allard in Billings. She went on to graduate from Billings Central High School in 1965. Along with her four siblings, she grew up in a legacy of medical providers and spent time working in her father's orthopedic office. While raising two girls, she went on to work in various roles in customer service until retirement.

Margie lived a life of generosity and positivity. She was a devoted mother and grandmother whose passions revolved around family and friends. She was also a devout Catholic and sustained a life of faith. Through the trials and tribulations of life, she emulated not focusing on what is not in our control, but accepting what we cannot change. She always chose to be optimistic over worry. Margie's stories and adventures were the source of joy and laughter around the table at large family gatherings and will continue to be told.

Her legacy of being a strong, independent woman carries on in her daughters and granddaughters. Although strong, there was never a source of more affection and love. Many have been on the receiving end of a treat, kind word, laugh or hug given by Margie just at the time it was needed. Although her love was shared with many, her granddaughters were her greatest source of pride. Grandma Margie was their biggest fan and every concert, sporting event or performance was never missed. There wasn't anything she wouldn't do for the people she loved. Even outside of family, she was often recognized by her smile and no one was a stranger in her eyes. Please continue to keep her memory alive through each act of kindness, smile or story shared with those you love.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Selma (Sally) Otoski Allard; father, Louis Clayton Allard; sisters, Connie Minard and Jacque Allard; as well as beloved uncles, aunts and grandparents.

She is survived by her sister, Barbara Olson (Ted); brother, Louie Allard (Elaine); and brother-in-law, Pat Minard (Mary); her daughters, Heather Schwab (Brent), granddaughters Madi and Sophie Schwab, daughter Tiffany Hengel (Matt), granddaughters Makenna and Hadley Hengel; and many adoring nieces, nephews, and their children.

She has been cremated and memorial services will be held when circumstances will safely allow. In the spirit of Margie's generosity and giving please make any donations to an organization close to your heart.

