Donald D. Weigum
1934 - 2020
BORN
1934
DIED
2020

Donald D. Weigum

Donald D. Weigum (Don), 86, Born August 15, 1934 Passed away at home on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020.

Don was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Lorraine and his brother Rolland.

Surviving Don are his partner and dear friend Judy Deines of Billings; and daughter's Denise Tutt of Tennessee Colony, TX, Deborah Weigum and Diana Tipton both of Billing; siblings Melvin Weigum of Logan, MT; Delora Schneider and Wayne Weigum both of Arizona. As well as six grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren.

Funeral services are scheduled for 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020 at Smith Funeral Home Chapel, 304 34th Street West, Billings MT 59102.


Published by Billings Gazette on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
1
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Smith Funeral Chapels
304 34th Street West, Billings, MT 59101
Funeral services provided by:
Smith Funeral Chapels
