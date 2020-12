James Ernest Dick

James Ernest Dick was born on Jan. 24, 1941, to Ernest Abram and Lydia Cleo Gossen Dick in Glendive County Hospital. He passed away on Nov. 27, 2020, in Billings, surrounded by family.

There will be a memorial service at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, at 2620 54th St. West in Billings.

For a detailed obituary, go to www.michelottisawyers.com