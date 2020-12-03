Menu
Search
Menu
Billings Gazette
Billings Gazette HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Sylvia Joy Bennett
1942 - 2020
BORN
1942
DIED
2020

Sylvia Joy Bennett

Sylvia Joy Bennett was born Dec. 15, 1942 in Mandan ND, passed away Nov. 24, 2020 in Billings. She graduated Magna Cum Laude from University of North Dakota with a degree in Nursing. Sylvia spent 30+ years as a RN but especially enjoyed her role as a school nurse helping children in need. Sylvia also enjoyed teaching piano after her time in nursing. She is survived by her brother Tracy Lang, and her sons Sean, Erik, James, and daughter Cynthia. She also had 13 adoring grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

She has been cremated and a live stream of the service will be held at Noon, Friday Jan. 15, 2021 from St. Patrick's Cathedral, Billings, MT. View the service at www.stpatrickcocathedral.org/. Condolences may be shared online at dahlfuneralchapel.com. Contributions for funeral expenses can be made by calling the office at 406-248-8807


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Billings Gazette on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
15
Service
12:00p.m.
St. Patrick's Cathedral
, Billings, Montana
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.