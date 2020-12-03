Dixie (Berreth) Wallis

Dixie (Berreth) Wallis passed on Nov. 28, 2020 after a short illness. Dixie was born Dec. 3, 1948 to Theodore and Lois Berreth in Billings, MT. She grew up in Billings, graduating from Senior High in 1967. She often reminisced about her childhood with stories of siblings, cousins, and neighborhood friends. She made her choice to serve God on June 24, 1963 and remained faithful until her passing. On Nov. 20, 1971 she married Fred Wallis. After a short while in Billings, they moved to their ranch in Lavina, MT. Dixie was a homemaker and mother to four children. In order to obtain her dream SUV, a Bronco II, Dixie ran a rural mail route for a while. Friendships she made during this time were a highlight in her life. Her children were her world. She was always there to provide help and support. She was at every school function and sporting event. Her faith was the priority of her life and she encouraged the same in her children. Dixie became a grandmother on Feb. 17, 1995. She eventually had a total of ten grandchildren who brought her much joy. She loved to tell of their accomplishments both great and small. After Fred's passing on Oct. 13, 2009, Dixie returned to Billings, MT. She was able to live independently for the next eleven years in spite of advancing MS. She cherished time spent with family, and she was always delighted by visits with extended family and friends. We all loved to find ways to make her laugh and to bring an extra smile. We will miss her smile and laughter, but what will ultimately be missed is the love only a mother can give.

She is preceded in death by her husband Fred; sister Barbara Berreth; and parents Ted and Lois Berreth. She is survived by her children Keppi Kircheheck (Justin), Trent Wallis (Jennelle), April Walker (Tyler), and Echo Alefteras (Kenny), and her grandchildren Page, Paedin, Rylin, Anton, Reese, Tegan, Emory, Raegin, Liam, and Maximus. She is also survived by her brother Darrell Berreth (Mabel) and mother-in-law Pauline Soderberg. She has many more relatives and friends who loved her. Memorial service at 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020 at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th Street West. Condolences may be shared at www.smithfuneralchapels.com.