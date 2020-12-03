Kevin Frederick Lind

Kevin Frederick Lind, 66, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020. He dedicated his life to providing a better future for those who would have otherwise been forgotten. He worked for over forty years with humanitarian and environmental organizations, believing that the world belonged to more than just those with power.

Born to Fred and Esther Lind and raised in a family with a strong German-Russian history, a childhood in Hardin, Montana instilled a deep appreciation of adventure, nature, community and family. It was from his family that he inherited his innate desire to help others. A chance encounter in 1976 with a Peace Corps recruiter would help fulfill that desire. 'They basically Shanghaied me; they needed someone who knew how to farm. But I was lucky to run into him.' It would become the start of a career in service of others, and the start of a love of life abroad.

After two years of agricultural development in Malaysia, Kevin worked throughout the next decade to resettle thousands of refugees who had lost families and livelihoods to the Vietnam war. He would continue working throughout south and southeast Asia in a multitude of developmental roles, from managing child development programs with the Pearl S. Buck International organization, to resource management and biodiversity protection with PLAN International.

In 1999, Kevin returned to the Mountain West and joined the Powder River Basin Resource Council as director. He dedicated the rest of his working life to defending land owner rights and the protection of our public lands. He felt immense satisfaction in being able to help protect the land that had given him so much.

He also felt immense satisfaction in the heartfelt connections he had made throughout his life. A man armed with impeccable taste and a talent for conversation, Kevin was always eager and excited to share a meal and a cigar with family, old friends, or soon-to-be-friends.

Kevin was happy to have spent his last years in Hardin, and he passed peacefully, surrounded by the family he cared for so deeply.

Kevin was preceded in death by his mother and father, Esther and Fred; He is survived by his wife Maria Cristina Valencia Lind; son Larson Valencia Coppinger Lind (Kaylee Coppinger Lind); son Rhanden Valencia Lind (Desiree Orchard); brother Dennis Lind; And sister Susan Bailey-Anderson.

A service will be held at Fairview Cemetery in Hardin, Montana on Saturday, Dec. 5, at 2 p.m.