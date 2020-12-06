Dr. Paul H. Palm

Dr. Paul H. Palm, 75, passed away peacefully at home on Oct. 3, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. His easy smile, loving nature, engaging conversations and quiet wisdom will be greatly missed.

He was born June 17, 1945 in Glasgow, MT to Herman B. and Gertrude J. (Kappel) Palm, the 3rd of 4 children.

Following graduation from Hinsdale HS in 1964, he continued his education at Montana State University, (MSU) earning a B.S degree in Education. He went on to earn a Master's Degree in Counseling. In 1986 he earned his Doctorate in Education degree from the University of MT.

On June 7, 1975 he married the love of his life, Patricia (Pat) Hendy. Together they shared 45 adventure filled years, while raising three wonderful children along the way.

His career in education was wide ranging, from teaching, counseling, being a Federal Programs Director, to administrative positions throughout MT. Before retiring from the educational field, he served as Director of the Comprehensive Center at Northwest Regional Educational Laboratory in Portland OR.

A proud Democrat and political junkie, he enjoyed a robust political debate, always conducted with civility and respect for the other person's point of view. He participated in the democratic process whenever possible, whether running for the MT Legislature or serving on the MT Coal Board.

Paul was a person of many talents and interests, cultured in the arts, a true gentleman. He was an accomplished musician, world traveler, prolific reader, family historian, enjoyed refinishing old furniture, gardening, and sharing his wonderful culinary skills with family and friends.

He is survived by his wife Pat; son Kris (Anne), Portland, OR; daughters Julian (Lucas) Cogdill, Casper, WY and Jenny (Jeremy) Ray, Heber City, UT; 5 grandchildren: Cormac and Cooper Cogdill, Kaleb and Blake Palm, and Scena Ray; multiple brothers and sisters -in-law, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held in June, 2121 in Portland OR.