Theodore (Ted) Ludvig Tvetene

Theodore (Ted) Ludvig Tvetene passed away at his home in King City, OR on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. Ted enjoyed a good cigar, a spot of scotch and solving the world's problems in the garage with anyone who would join him. Ted appreciated all aspects of horse racing, music (particularly Dixie Land jazz), a good steak with a glass of cabernet, farming and raising cattle. In later years, he enjoyed oil painting and woodworking.

He was born in St. Paul, MN on Feb. 4, 1930 to Leonard and Dorothy Tvetene. He graduated from high school in 1948 and went on to receive an associate degree in Agriculture from the University of Minnesota.

Ted spoke often of how much he enjoyed his growing up years farming and working with his dad at Viking Dairy and delivering milk door to door. At noon, they would eat a ham sandwich and have a visit down by the river.

Ted married Jean Gustafson on May 29, 1954. They lived on the Tvetene family farm before moving to Hastings, MN where he farmed and worked at Wertheimer Cattle Company. Ted and Jean had 4 children – Mike, Gregg, Don and Lois.

Wanting a new adventure and to be nearer Jean's parents, they moved northeast of Miles City, MT and the Yellowstone River. They built a feed lot and started Tvetene Turf. In 1982, they purchased a farm in Park City, MT with a relocation to Grand & Shiloh in Billings, MT and in 1994 establishing the present site of Tvetene Turf. Ted & his three sons formed Trebro Manufacturing in 1999. Jean passed away in 2000.

In 2008, Ted married Joyce Wedel Jerke. They spent summers in Billings enjoying time with the Montana family and winters in Oregon enjoying time with the Oregon family.

Survivors include his wife, Joyce; sons, Mike, Gregg and Don (Sarah) and daughter, Lois Dickson (Mark); and a sister, Donna Erickson. Granddaughters Carly Tvetene, Tera Wagner, Lacee Tvetene, Walker Smith and Karsyn Smith; great granddaughters Makenzie Hein, Makayla Hein and Madison Hein.

Memorials can be made in Ted's name to hospice or the charity of your choice. Due to COVID, a memorial service will be held in Billings when gatherings are permitted.