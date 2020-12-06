Menu
Louanne Woodford

Louanne Woodford, 89, of Lewistown former Winnett & Mosby resident died Tuesday morning in the Central Montana Medical Center. A Celebration of Life for Louanne Woodford will be held in the summer of 2021, cremation has taken place with the Cloyd Funeral Home assisting the family. Friends are asked to make memorials to the Petroleum County Ambulance or to the charity of their choice and they may be left with the Cloyd Funeral Home. Condolences for the family may be posted online at www.cloydfuneralhome.com.


Published by Billings Gazette on Dec. 6, 2020.
