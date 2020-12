Dee Sturn

The world lost a powerful spirit on 12 Nov. 2020 when Dee Sturn (Debra Ann Sturn) left her earthly confines. Born 03 August 1954 in Bismarck, ND to Mathew and Delores Sturn, she had a gigantic heart and loved her family and friends with a fierce intensity.

Go to www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries to read the full obituary and leave condolences.