Patricia Jean Reintsma Storm

Patricia Jean Reintsma Storm was born Feb. 11, 1949 in Powell, Park Co., Wyoming, and passed away August 18, 2020 in Billings, Yellowstone Co., Montana.

Patty passed away in Aspen Meadows Nursing Home, where she has been living and dealing with some health issues. She was 71 years old.

She moved to Billings in 1951 with her family. Later she joined the Peace Corps and met her husband while living in Illinois. They had three children together: Robert Owen, Tina Rosalie, and Karyn Lorine. After divorcing her husband, Patty moved to Great Falls and later to Billings, where she met her second husband, Everett Storm. They had no children.

She is survived by her son Robert Owen McClain, daughter Karyn (Steven) Scott; brothers John (Judy) and Jack 'George' (Vicki) Reintsma. She also leaves behind two grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews, and lots of cousins and friends. Pat and Earl Blakely were friends that she was close to!

Patty was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Hazel Reintsma, her two sisters and four brothers. She also lost her daughter Tina in 1995. She is also preceded in death by her husband Everett Storm.

No service is planned, and cremation has taken place per her wishes. She will surely be missed!

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Gallery. To leave condolences for the family, please visit www.cfgbillings.com.