Doris Kleppelid

Doris Kleppelid, age 92, quietly finished her race on the evening of August 13, 2020, and went to be with Jesus and her beloved husband and parents that went before her. Doris was residing at the McCone County Health Center in Circle, Montana, since Feb. of 2016.

Doris Katherine Murphy was born to James and Helen (Carr) Murphy in Circle, MT on July 10th, 1928. Doris was always very fond of her childhood nickname 'Snooky ', compliments of her brother Pat. Doris adored her parents and her two younger brothers and so enjoyed spending time with them; she especially loved the Holidays over the years when all the families would gather together for the day with lots of laughter, great food and card playing!

Doris graduated from Circle High School in 1945 at the young age of 16. Doris embarked on her journey to become a Registered Nurse in the fall of 1945 when she attended her first year of college at Concordia in Moorhead, MN, followed by a year at Montana Deaconess Hospital in Great Falls, MT where she received her Nursing Diploma (Capping Ceremony) in Jan. of 1947, and she finished up her last two years at her beloved Montana State College in Bozeman, MT where she received her Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing in June of 1949.

After graduation, Doris got her first job as a Registered Nurse at the Glendive Hospital in Glendive, MT. In the fall of 1949 Doris went to work at the McCone County Hospital in Circle until it closed in August of 1990, when she officially hung up her 'Nursing Cap' for good.

Throughout her long career at the Hospital, Doris wore many different hats; floor nurse, medication disbursement, anesthesiologist, lab technician, and delivering babies which was always her favorite.

In late 2012, Doris was honored for 20 years of volunteer service for 'reviewing policy' for the McCone County Health Center.

On Sept. 17, 1949, Doris married the 'love of her life', Dony Kleppelid. They later adopted their two daughters, their pride and joy, Jeanne (1956) and Suzanne "Suzie" (1959).

Doris loved the Lord and was an active member of the First Lutheran Church of Circle where she served and attended church services faithfully during her lifetime. Doris enjoyed her many years of activities and hobbies, including bowling league, bridge club, Jazzercise, golfing, playing the organ, playing cards, and camping & fishing. Doris was an avid supporter of the Circle School sporting and musical events and would attend whenever possible.

When Doris was at home, she was usually in the kitchen cooking or baking something good to eat. Doris loved it when people would stop-by unannounced for a visit; she would always offer a hot cup of coffee with some treats or a meal if you timed it right!

Doris especially enjoyed hosting and spending time with family and friends at their cabin of thirty years at Fort Peck Lake; many of the best times of her life were at the Cabin! The Cabin was very dear to Doris' heart as it used to be her Aunt Dorothy Peterson's home for many years in Fort Peck.

Doris was extremely proud of her daughters and never missed an opportunity to let others know; she had a special fondness for her son-in-law Jeffrey (Jeanne) Shipstead and in her later years would refer to him as her son. Grandma Doris had a deep-seeded love for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren; she loved spending time with them and would attend as many of their activities as possible. Doris also adored her many nieces and nephews, their spouses and children.

Doris touched many people's hearts with her kindness and she brought so much joy to our lives…she will be missed greatly!

Doris was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, along with many other dear-to-her heart family and friends.

Doris is survived by her two brothers: Pat (Doris) Murphy and John (Betty) Murphy; Daughters: Jeanne (Jeffrey) Shipstead and Suzanne (Suzie) Kleppelid; Grandsons: Brandon (Elizabeth) Beery, Trenton (Leah) Shipstead, and Connor Shipstead; Granddaughter: Jerusha Shipstead; Great Grandchildren: Reese, Kael & Maize Beery, Danica (Shipstead) Codden and Juliette Fleck; Great-great granddaughter; Lillian Codden.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 from 1-5 p.m. at Stevenson & Sons Funeral Home in Circle. A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the First Lutheran Church in Circle. Interment will follow in the Riverview Cemetery in Circle. A Luncheon will follow at the Circle Country Market. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting: www.stevensonandsons.com.

Should friends desire, memorials may be made to the Senior Citizen's Center in Circle or to the Montana Rescue Mission of one's choice.