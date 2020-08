Harold Edward Gouine

On July 17, 1953 in the small town of Alpena, MI Harold Edward 'Ed' Gouine would forever change the lives of those who knew him. In 1983 he and his wife Diane found Montana to be their home. The birth of their precious daughter Megan in 1989 completed the family.

On August 7, 2020 Ed returned to Mother Earth. His memory will live on with a celebration of his life planned in the Spring 2021.