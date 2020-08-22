Gordon Swartz

On the morning of August 18, 2020, with family at his side, Gordon Swartz passed peacefully away from natural causes, after just a brief stay at Billings Clinic.

Gordon, the fifth of five children, was born Jan. 27, 1931, in Broadview, to Perry and Lottie Swartz, and lived most of his life only five miles away from where he was born.

It was there that he met the the love of his life, Elaine Sandbak. Gordon and Elaine were married in August of 1952.

Gordon started buying the family farm and ranch when he was only 18 years old. Farming and ranching was obviously 'in his blood', as he excelled at this 'trade' for many years. He passed this love to his three boys, Don, Dan, and Rich.

Preceding Gordon in death were his parents and siblings, and his oldest son Don.

Gordon is survived by his loving wife of nearly 68 years, Elaine. His daughter in law Susan, son Dan and wife Teri of Ballantine, son Richard and wife Laurie of Broadview, seven grandchildren, and nine great grandchildren.

A visitation is planned for Sunday, August 23rd, from 3-5 p.m., with a celebration of his life to be held Monday, August 24th, at 11 a.m. Both of these will be held at the Smith-West funeral chapel at 304 34th Street West, in Billings.

Memorials may be made to The Shrine Hospitals for Crippled Children, or a charity of ones choice.

The family wishes to extend our grateful hearts to the staff at Highgate Senior Living, for their love, care and compassion for our parents. We notice!! Thank you. www.smithfuneralchapels.com.