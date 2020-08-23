Frank Coyle Stevens

Frank Coyle Stevens died of organ failure on August 7, 2020, at Billings Clinic Hospital after a life lived to the fullest to the very end. 'Uncle Grumpy,' as he was affectionately called by his many friends, craved adventure and travel from his earliest days in Lewistown. Military service on the DMZ and as a LRRP in Vietnam left him with a love of Asian food and culture as well as malaria and exposure to Agent Orange. His interest in Renaissance history led to a lifelong involvement with the Society of Creative Anachronism and a wonderful tour of the British Isles, including dodging a hurricane during a memorable crossing of the Atlantic on the Queen Elizabeth 2. He earned a private pilot's license in later life and during his 60 years of service with the Montana Wing of the Civil Air Patrol he had the chance to participate in many search-and-rescue missions. He retired from his job at ATT after 42 years.

Survivors include his former wife Karen, sisters Mary Ann Parsons and Gayle Jones of Portland, Oregon, and brother Bill Stevens of California. He will also be greatly missed by long-time friends Jerry Stoddard, Susan Tracy, Justin Terry and too many others to name.

Frank was preceded in death by his father Morris W Stevens, mother Frances L Palmer, and younger brother Tom.

His cremains will be interred with military honors at the National Veterans Cemetery in Laurel sometime in the spring of 2021. To read a full obituary, visit www.cfgbillings.com.