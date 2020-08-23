Master Sergeant William J. Burows

Master Sergeant William J. Burows passed away unexpectedly at the age of 42 due to an accident very early in the morning of Aug. 16, 2020.

William is survived by his son, William J. Burows Jr.; his father, James W. Burows; and his mother, Doreen Krupa. William also leaves behind four sisters Tina, Jessica, Kimberly and Carey; as well as two brothers, Jimmy and Timothy.

William 'Bill' Burows was born on Aug. 7, 1978, in Missoula. He traveled back and forth from Montana to Washington numerous times as a child and eventually graduated high school in Roberts. After high school, he worked a lot and tried to further his education, then enlisted into the army in 1998, where he dedicated his last 22 years of life. His list of accomplishments is very decorative and will be remembered at his ceremony.

William had many loves in life. He loved hunting with his dad and brother. He loved passing on his hunting legacy to his son as well. He loved fishing. He enjoyed the outdoors and, in many ways, loved traveling all over the world. He was a devoted father not only to his son but his son's sisters too. Though difficult at times, he was an amazing husband as well. He was and always will be a great son and brother. Through it all, his favorite thing of all was family gatherings so we could all be together.

A funeral service including friends and fellow soldiers from each place William was stationed will occur within the next few days. Please contact James Burows at 406-855-7513 or Master Sergeant Jon Simanton at 406-399-3185 with questions as date and time are unknown.

Memorials may be made to the Green Beret Foundation.