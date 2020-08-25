Thomas M. Breshears

Thomas Marvin Breshears was born on October 1, 1927 to Marvin Thomas Breshears and Elizabeth (Mellinger) Breshears on the Southside of Billings, MT. He was proud of his roots. Tom's life proved fruitful. He was known for his guiding hand, listening ear and servant's heart. As a young man he stared out working at the Great Western Sugar factory, moved into carpentry, and then retired from Tractor and Equipment after 40 years. Tom married Agnes, (Aggie) Carmichael on May 13, 1950. Dad loved to share the story of "how I met your mother" after arriving home from the Navy. His parents lived across the street from the Carmichael family. One day while visiting with his mother on the front porch, he turned to his mom and said, "Someday I am going to marry that girl." Dad joined the Catholic Church, agreed to having six children and the rest is history. They were happily married for 47 years until Mom's passing in 1997. They were Charter Members of St. Pius X Church.

Those of us blessed to be born of this union are Debbi (Randy) Werholz, Mike (Debbie) Breshears, Rochelle (Rod) Schuch, Patrick (Kathy) Breshears, Mary Beth (Ken) Brotzel and Nancy (David) Carlson; 13 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. A Memorial service will be held on Wednesday, August 26 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Pius X Church. A private family graveside service will follow at Calvary Cemetery or you are welcome to support the family by attending via live stream at www.stpiusxblgs.org as well. Memorials may be made to Adult Resource Alliance Endowment Fund or St. Pius X Live Streaming Fund.

Arrangements are in the care of Dahl Funeral Chapel and memories may be shared at www.dahlfuneralchapel.com