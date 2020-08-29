Ethelyn Gilbert Wallace

Ethelyn Gilbert Wallace passed away on August 26, 2020 (26 days after her 100th Birthday), due to complications from a broken hip. Ethelyn Mae was the youngest child born on July 31, 1920 to William Luther (Lew) Gilbert and Alwina Louise Dettmer Gilbert in Gregory, South Dakota. She grew up on the family homestead attending the Woldneck country school and graduating from Gregory High School, Gregory, South Dakota in 1938. Working her way through high school and college, Ethelyn attended college at Springfield, South Dakota and received a teaching degree. She then returned home to teach at the local Woldneck country school. Ethelyn then accepted a teaching position in Carthage, South Dakota, teaching high school English, where she met her future husband Bart S. Wallace. They were united in marriage at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Burke, South Dakota on January 20, 1947.

Bart and Ethelyn farmed near Carthage for over 20 years until 1969, when they moved the family to Red Lodge, Montana where they owned and operated Coast to Coast Hardware and later Marchello Hardware.

Ethelyn was preceded in death by her husband Bart, her parents, brothers Stanley Gilbert, Gregory, South Dakota; Lloyd Gilbert, Burke, South Dakot;a and sister Frances Clementz, Gregory, South Dakota

Ethelyn is survived by her children: Mark (Cathy) Wallace, Dayton, Wyoming; Alan (Lynn) Wallace, Dumfries, Virginia; and daughter Joan (Wade) Miller, Lodge Grass, Montana; grandchildren Amber (Andy) Robbins, Ranchester, Wyoming; Luke (Alyssa) Wallace, Helena, Montana; Ian (Danlin) Wallace, Sheridan, Wyoming; Christopher (Ashley) Wallace, Valley Center ,CA; and Brittany Wallace, Pomona, CA; great-grandchildren Zia, Lincoln, Sonja, Patrick, Craig and Wade; and numerous special nieces and nephews.

Our family would like to express special thanks to all of Ethelyn's friends and caregivers.

Viewing will be held Monday from 4 - 6 p.m. at Smith-Olcott Funeral Home in Red Lodge Montana, with Rosary at 5:30 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Sept. 1 at St. Agnes Catholic Church, Red Lodge, Montana with Interment in the Black Hills National Cemetery, Sturgis, South Dakota on Sept. 2 at 12:30 p.m. Condolences may be shared at smithfuneralchapels.com.