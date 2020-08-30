Robert Franklin Hardgrove

Robert Franklin Hardgrove was born on November 5, 1940, in Livingston, MT., to Robert R. and Treva (Burchett) Hardgrove.

Bob's life ended on August 27, 2020, due to an extended illness which he fought through with courage and determination.

Bob grew up in Livingston where he loved to hang out with his friends and spent a great deal of time outside riding his bike, fishing, or riding horses. He loved the family trips to their cabin and gold mining claims near White Sulphur Springs. He maintained those claims for most of his life and enjoyed gold mining. He later enjoyed this site with his children, other family, and friends.

Bob's family moved to Bozeman after his freshman year in high school and he became a Bozeman Senior High Hawk. He played football and wrestled during his high school years. Many friendships from high school have lasted through the years. After graduation, Bob joined the Army Reserves and was on active duty for six months prior to enrolling at Montana State College where he graduated with a degree in business in 1964.

Bob married Rilla Ann Cole on September 16, 1962 in Bozeman. Their family grew to include four children: Bob worked during college for Mountain Bell and upon graduation went to work for them full time. His career took him to Wolf Point, Helena, Three Forks, Livingston, Billings, and Salt Lake City. Bob's last job involved traveling all over the country doing management of environmental and safety issues.

Bob retired in 2000 and spent many happy years working up on his "ranch" near Lavina with his sidekick and beloved border collie, Maggie. He loved the outdoors and was passionate about his projects on his land. He built fences, had some cattle, and completed two buildings and some stellar woodworking projects.

Bob was active in Sigma Chi fraternity during his college years. Bob belonged to the Masonic Lodge, Scottish Rite, Shrine, the Elks, and other groups during his lifetime. He LOVED hunting and looked forward every year to some hunting trips with his buddies and his kids. The last few years he was blessed to hunt with his grandson, Bridger, too.

Bob is survived by his wife, Rilla, children – Robin (Vic) Lortz,

Robert (Kim), Rauna (Marc) Otteson, and Rock (Flora). He had eight grandchildren: Kailee Lortz DeCarie (Devin), Nathan (Elizabeth) Lortz, Bridger and Quinn Hardgrove, Cole and Lillie Fontaine, Eva and Raylon Hardgrove. Bob is also survived by his sister, Sharongae Allice Smith, nieces Jacquie Smith, Hillary Smith, and nephew Dr. Garth Smith, He is also survived by many cousins and great nieces and nephews. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, a brother-in-law, Richard Smith, and a nephew, Houston Smith.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, September 2nd at 1:30 at Faith Chapel. Entrance is on the Broadwater side of the church. Masks are required. There will be no reception due to Covid concerns.

Graveside services will take place on Thursday, September 3rd at 1:00 PM at the Sunset Hills Cemetery in Bozeman.

The family wishes to thank the many friends who have helped in so many ways the past year. We would also like to thank Dr. Justin Rudolph and his staff and Dr. Kari Hill. We also would like to thank the St. John's Hospice team for their compassionate care of Bob.

Should you desire, memorials made be made to the Shriner's Children's Hospital in Spokane or to the memorial of your choice.

Arrangements are in the care of Dahl Funeral Chapels. Memories may be shared at www.dahlfuneralchapel.com