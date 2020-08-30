Alfred Ben "Buck" Muri

Alfred Ben (Buck) Muri, age 93 of Miles City, was called home on August 21st, 2020.

On July 19, 1927, a son was born to Rasmus and Nellie (Johnson) Muri on their homestead in Cartersville, MT. Alfred Ben (Buck) Muri was the sixth born of seven boys and two girls. He attended grade school in Cartersville and spent his high school years in Miles City. In 1944, Buck graduated from Custer County High School in three years so he could join the Merchant Marines. He spent the next two years serving his country and sailing around the world.

When he returned from the war, Buck reunited with the love of his life, his soul mate, Dannetta "Dannie" Lockie. Their marriage in Forsyth, on June 11th, 1950, became the third union between a Muri brother and a Lockie sister. Buck's brothers, Andy and Bob, married Dannie's sisters, Lorraine and Jean, fostering a very unique family dynamic. He always told his mother-in-law, she needed to have more girls because he still had a few brothers left.

Buck and Dannie spent their early years together in Cartersville, Montana where they owned and managed the Cartersville Store and Bar. During this time, the couple started their family and Kathy and Ron were born. In 1957, they moved to Miles City where they welcomed their last two children, Jeff and Tami. Throughout these years, and the ones to come, the house Buck and Dannie built together was home to many, and they were parents to more than only their children.

The couple started their own business, Eastern Brokerage Service, selling farm and ranch real estate in 1968. During the 1990's, Buck also ventured into commercial real estate with his partners, owning and developing, Rebco Corp., The River Bend Estates, and The Meadows commercial subdivision. Buck and Dannie worked side-by-side for 32 years until their retirement in 2000.

Even when just relaxing in his recliner at home, Buck's mind was never idle. He was always thinking about how to make something better and conjuring up new inventions. Although most of his inventions were never realized, on November 5, 2019, with the help of his grandson Jase, Buck received his first official patent for "The Slice-O-Meter."

From his own athletic achievements, to following those of his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, sports played a large part of Buck's life. The summers of 1943 and 1944 were spent playing American Legion baseball. Buck was the captain of the 1944 Miles City team that defeated the reigning World Champions from Minneapolis, Minnesota with a score of 1 to 0 at Denton Field. Before severely breaking his ankle in the winter of 1948, Buck was presented with the opportunity to play pro baseball for the Billings Mustangs. Springs and falls brought the Madison River fishing trip for the Muri boys. Wonderful memories were made on the semi-annual trip that began with Buck's Dad and brothers, and eventually developed into a 70-year tradition that included Buck's sons, sons-in-law, grandsons, and other various family members. His other past times included bowling, gardening, and traveling.

Buck and Dannie were very involved in their children's and grandchildren's lives. Splitting their time between Billings and Miles City, the duo rarely missed a concert, music festival, play, dance recital, swim meet, basketball, football, soccer, volleyball, tennis, baseball, bowling, golf or track and field event. When spare time allowed, Buck and Dannie enjoyed traveling the U.S., visiting friends and family, and exploring new sights. However, watching the waves on the beach of Morro Bay together was one of their favorite things to do.

We have lost the Patriarch of our family and will feel his absence for a long time. As one friend said, "He was a giant of a man", large not only in stature but in influence. He was a man of integrity, true-to-his-word; he was generous, always aware of those less fortunate; he had a great sense of humor and wit, coining so many "Buck-isms" the grandchildren have lists. Although he will be intensely missed, we will all sleep peacefully knowing he has equipped us well to continue his legacy of kindness and generosity.

Buck is survived by four children – Kathy (Laurie) Boutelle of Miles City, Ron Muri of Bozeman, Jeff (Tammy) Muri of Billings, Tami (Doug) Askin of Miles City; eight grandchildren – Shannon (Mac) Fogelsong, Sheila (Kelly) Strobel, Nathan Muri, Callie (Paul) Halstead, Jase Muri, Danielle (Michael) Rider, Amanda (Hayden) Kalfell, and Brian Askin; six great-grandchildren – Mitchell Fogelsong, Brek Strobel, Walker Halstead, Reese Rider, Paige Rider, and Emmerson Kalfell; sister – Marie Ansoms; sisters-in-law – Joyce Muri, Anita Muri and Helen Lockie Martin; brother-in-law – Bill Leischner; along with numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. He is also survived by his special family friends – Cynthia 'Cyn Fooie' Vergine Mulvaney, Bryan Holmen, Sharon Hope, Audrey Haumschild, Carey Swenson, and the Patch Family.

Buck was welcomed home by his parents; wife of 65 years, Dannie; infant son, Alfred Ben Jr.; sister, Anna Mae Leischner; brothers, Bill (Virginia) Muri, Jim (Alice) Muri, Bob (Jean) Muri, Andy (Lorraine) Muri, Karl Muri and Pete Muri; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Dan and Blanche Lockie; and brother-in-law, Wallace Lockie.

Family will receive friends on Thursday, September 3, 2020 from 4:00-6:00 p.m. at Stevenson & Sons Funeral Home in Miles City. Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 4, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Grace Bible Church in Miles City. Interment will follow in the family lot of the Custer County Cemetery with full military honors. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting: www.stevensonandsons.com.

Should friends desire, memorials may be made to the Department of Montana American Legion Baseball Program Miles City Chapter, or to the Miles City Empty Stockings Program.