Menu
Search
Menu
Billings Gazette
Billings Gazette HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Harry J. Theurer

Harry J. Theurer

Harry J. Theurer passed away March 10, 2020 following a short battle with cancer. He owned Harry's Foreign and Domestic Auto Repair and leaves behind his wife Lorraine; sons Les (Kim), Darren (Joni) and daughter Sheryl Theurer Casey.

Memorial services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, Sep. 4, 2020 at Atonement Lutheran Church (masks required). The service will be live streamed via the church Facebook page www.facebook.com/AtonementBillings for those who cannot attend in person. A luncheon will follow the service in the back yard of the family home. Inurnment will be at a later date.

Due to COVID-19, social distancing, masks and hand sanitizers are appreciated. Memorials may be made to Atonement Lutheran Church Building Fund.

View full obit at www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/families/theurer


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Billings Gazette on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.