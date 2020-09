Delynn (Lynn) Carolee Duncan

Delynn (Lynn) Carolee Duncan, 79, passed away on Friday, August 28, 2020, at her home in Billings.

Per Lynn's request, no services will be held. An informal celebration of Lynn's life will be held on Saturday, September 12th at her daughter's home in Billings. For a full obituary, please visit www.cfgbillings.com