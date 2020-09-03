June R. Matovich

June R. Matovich passed away August 31, 2020 in Billings Montana. June was born Jan. 27, 1925. She was the 3rd of seven children born to Ole and Violet (Rader) Johnson. She lived her younger years in Glendive, Montana. At age 18, she moved to Columbus for her first job at The Yellowstone Bank.

There she met and married the love of her life, George Matovich settling into ranch life and raising children. Their house was always filled with love and laughter and welcome to everyone. June loved children and children loved her.

George and June handled every endeavor at each other's side from ranching to owning a hardware store and finally Columbus IGA, which remains a family owned business.

She leaves behind loving children Bev (Jeff), Paul (Joanie), and Stan.

Grandchildren Tim (Kym), Chelsi (Chris), Mike (Becky), Marni (Andy), Jessica (Nate), Marco, Connor, Madeline (Walker).

Greatgrandchildren Ryan, Mason, Taylor, Leila, Rylie and Kaleb, Skyler, Oliver, Margaret, David and multiple nieces and nephews and good friend Joyce Saunders.

June had one surviving sister, Joyce Pietz, Billings, Montana.

A heartfelt thank you to the Tendernest staff, Stillwater Hospice and Stillwater Family Pharmacy.

In lieu of flowers, you can donate to Stillwater Youth Center, Project Hope, or charity of choice in June's name.

A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date.