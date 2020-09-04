Elizabeth 'Betty' Cahill

Elizabeth 'Betty' Cahill passed away August 20, 2020 in Tucson, AZ at the age of 87. She was born Oct. 9, 1932 in Wolf Point, MT to Shirley E. and Ellen Mae (Hill) Bridges. Her first five years were spent on the CBC Ranch in McCone County where her father was foreman. She graduated from Wolf Point High School in 1950 and continued her education at Kinman Business University in Spokane, WA.

She married Charles (Chuck) A. Cahill on Oct. 5, 1960 in Brockton, MA. For the majority of their 50 year marriage, they lived in Potomac, MD and retired to Tucson in 1997 where Chuck passed in 2011. She was detailed oriented which served her well in both her profession as an administrative assistant and her interest in genealogy. An avid reader, she enjoyed learning throughout her life and closely followed current events. She showed a quiet strength and grace while living with cancer for the final four years of her life.