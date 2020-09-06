Eugene Hagan

1924 - 2020

Eugene Fredrick Hagan was born on Nov. 8, 1924 to Arthur M. and Alma A. Hagan at Redstone, Montana. He passed away August 31, 2020 at Daniels Memorial Healthcare Center in Scobey. Cremation has taken place and a graveside service and celebration of life will be after harvest is complete in October, as this is what he wanted.

Eugene attended grade school and high school in Redstone and graduated as a Redstone Rocket in 1942. He married the love of his life, Yvonne Natalie Cromwell on November 10, 1946 in Flaxville, Montana. They settled on the family farm south of Redstone to start their new life together. Gene and Yvonne had four children, Lois, Ken, Rodney and Kimberly, five grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

Farming was Gene's life. He loved everything about it, from seeding to harvest to raising livestock, which included cattle, hogs and chickens, to mending fences and repairing equipment; it was the happiest time of his 95 years. He spent every waking moment finding something that needed to be done.

He semi-retired from the farm in 1979 and moved into Redstone, while Ken took over the farming responsibilities. In 1994, he moved their house to Scobey and settled on a corner lot next to their daughter, Lois. This is where he lived until his passing.

Gene continued helping out at the farm picking rocks, rolling peas and helping with harvest and field equipment moves until his eyesight failed him last year.

Over the years, he and Yvonne traveled to places including Europe, Mexico, Australia, and New York. They also enjoyed many cruises and fishing trips to Canada as well as being "Snowbirds" in Arizona for quite a few years during our cold, white winters.

They enjoyed the company of friends and family that they met near and far.

Gene was preceded in death by his wife, Yvonne, a grandson, Kyle Hagan and a son-in-law, Dale Goulet. He is survived by his children, Lois Goulet of Scobey, Ken (Kathy) Hagan of the family farm and Plentywood, Rodney (Cora) Hagan of Plentywood, Kimberly (Carl) Strozewski of Bozeman; grandchildren, Lori (Tom) Black of Bozeman, Kelly (Debbie) Hagan of Plentywood, Jodi (Seth) Axtman of Scobey, Korey (Dawn) Hagan of Watford City, ND; ten great-grandchildren, and numerous extended family.

Waller Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.