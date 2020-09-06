Menu
Search
Menu
Billings Gazette
Billings Gazette HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Joan Koch

Joan Koch

On Sep. 3, 2020, Joan Koch slipped the bonds of earth to be reunited with her brothers and parents. She was born June 9, 1937 to Raymond and Faith Koch. She attended Garfield School and graduated from Billings Senior High in 1955.

Joan graduated from Saint Vincent School of nursing in 1958 and got a Bachelor's Degree in Nursing Education at Carroll College in 1962. She was a nursing instructor and supervisor at SCL for many years.

Joan was preceded in death by her parents, and brothers Roger Koch and Rawley 'Doc' Koch. She is survived by sisters, Susan Burton and Zenda Koch, both of Billings. She was a great nurse, a devoted sister and an awesome aunt to her many nieces and nephews.

Cremation has taken place. A memorial celebration of her life is planned for after the pandemic. She would want everyone to be safe!


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Billings Gazette on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.