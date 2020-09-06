Menu
Leo James Yeager

Leo James Yeager was born into this world on August 2, 1932, in Laurel, Montana, to Marie (Fox) Yeager and Alex Yeager, and was peacefully taken to his heavenly home on Sept. 2, 2020.

A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, September 9, 1 pm, at the Yellowstone Christian College Chapel (1515 S. Shiloh Road, Billings) followed by coffee & pastries and then interment at the Laurel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, gifts in Dad's memory may be sent to Christ Covenant Reformed Church – P.O. Box 568, Billings, MT 59103.

For a full obituary please go to www.cfgbillings.com.


Published by Billings Gazette on Sep. 6, 2020.
