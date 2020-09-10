Albert J. Martin

Albert J. Martin was born on July 11, 1928 to Jacob and Katherine (Gums) Martin in Vananda, Montana. He died on Sept. 6, 2020 in Billings, Montana.

Albert grew up in a farm family and he enlisted in the Army 1946 after his discharge he held various jobs on farms, Dude Ranches, pipelines, and worked as a car mechanic. He then worked at Empire Healing, Cooling, and Roofing where he became Vice President and Partner. He retired in 1994 and traveled south with friends for several winters, before deciding to return to work. At the age of 84 he retired a second time.

In his younger years, he enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening. sausage making, and helping family with building projects, and car repairs. He always enjoyed watching football and if you ever asked how he was doing his response was,' if I were doing any better, I'd have a runaway'. He finally ran away!

Albert is survived by his wife Doris (Caufield) Martin; his seven children, Kathy Weir, Dennis (Denise) Martin, Roger(Lorna) Martin, Robert (Shelly) Martin, Everett (Kim) Martin, Debora (Jerry) Cossitt, Steve Martin; his brother Harold (Diana) Martin; grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be held at 912 Wicks Lane, Billings, Montana on Saturday Sept. 12, 2020 at 11 a.m. Due to Covid-19 restrictions we will have to limit this service to family members ... Thanks for your understanding