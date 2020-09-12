Lanette Smith

Lanette Smith, 69, of Billings, passed away at her home on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. Lanette was born in Imperial, Nebraska, to Verlon and N. Lucille (Ridlen) Dinnel. She grew up on the family farm near Enders, Nebraska.

Lanette is survived by her husband, Clyde, of Billings; daughter Dorinda (Mike) Gunderson of Baker, with granddaughters Olivia and Grace; son Kevin Smith of Fishers, Indiana, with grandsons Teague and Brock; son Shane Smith (Jessica Brakke) of Billings, with grandchildren Ruby and Bridger Tipton; parents Verlon and N. Lucille (Ridlen) Dinnel of Imperial; sisters Colleen (Dave) Mullanix of Lamar, Nebraska, Ardith (Russ) Niemann of Ellington, Connecticut, and Brenda Broughton of Beatrice, Nebraska, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 14, at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary, 1001 Alderson Ave.

