Michael L. Suiter

Michael L. Suiter, a third generation Billings born resident passed away peacefully of natural causes in his beloved 'Windy City' (Chicago) June 23, 2020. Mike was born on Sept. 12, 1961 in Billings. Mike graduated from Billings West High School where he excelled as a scholar and athlete. Participating in multiple sports; he also qualified as a Junior Olympian in Track. In 1983, Mike earned his BS Degree in Communications from Northwestern University in Evanston, IL.

Mike's lifelong passion was sports. At Northwestern, his work/study job was as an athletic trainer for the 'Wildcats'. That position led to his post as an assistant trainer for "DA CHICAGO BEARS". His association with Mike Ditka, Walter Payton, and the rest of the Bear organization was one of many highlights in his life. He was very proud to play a part in the Bear's Super Bowl season. Upon graduation, Mike became involved in the Food/Beverage/Hospitality Industry. Since he worked for firms based in locations all across the USA, he truly got to know the country from coast to coast. As a result of his extensive travels, he developed an appreciation regional gastronomy and soon became the 'sommelier' of the family. He later returned to Chicago, and worked for the Chicago Cubs Organization. As a diehard Cubby Fan dating back to his college days; he was an outstanding ambassador for the club. He was elated to be a part of the World Series Cubs.

Along the way, he developed a passion for BBQ. Mike experimented endlessly to perfect his recipes. He loved to treat people to his 'Signature Wings and Ribs'. He quickly earned the nick-name THE PIT MASTER. It won't be the same around the 'PIT' without Mike there; deftly handling the tongs.

Above all, Mike treasured family and friends and held them in highest esteem. Mike maintained lasting friendships that truly lasted for life. Mike will be remembered as a genuine, honest, generous, strong, caring, and loving soul. No one will ever forget his sparkling blue eyes revealing a brilliant mind nor his infectious smile that lit up every room. His memory will be cherished by all who knew him. Indeed, he is already greatly missed. In spite of a shortened Season; we can all take comfort in 'even though a beloved bird may take wing and prematurely fly away from us, we can still treasure and remember his sweet song.'

Mike was preceded in death by his parents James B. and Grace M. (nee Hafner) of Billings, and older brother James B., Jr. of San Diego, CA. He is survived by older brothers Dennis D. of Billings, Gregory of Phoenix, AZ., nephews James B. III (Melodee) of Glendale, AZ, Christopher T. (Lisa) of Tempe, AZ. and his great nephew Christopher James (CJ) of Tempe, AZ.

In lieu of flowers, it would please Mike immensely if you donated to a charity or cause that is near and dear to your heart. Mike loved Win/Win scenarios.

In light of current conditions, a memorial service will be announced at a later date. As Mike would say: We will 'PLAY BALL' when conditions are safe.