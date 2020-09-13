Lori Liner Smith

Lori Liner Smith, age 68 passed away peacefully September 8, 2020 due to breast cancer. She was born March 15, 1952 in Powell, WY to Ray and Marie Liner.

Lori always spoke fondly of her youth spent in Powell, WY where she was the 6th of 7 children. She met Mike Smith while attending and receiving a wonderful education at Powell High School. She married Mike on August 8, 1970. They moved to Billings, MT shortly after their wedding where they raised their girls.

Lori loved people. She had various jobs throughout her life that involved working with and helping people. In the late 1980s, teaching became her career and passion. She would always come home with fun stories about her time in her 2nd grade classroom. Her passion to help others led her to belong to two philanthropic organizations: ADK and P.E.O. where she enjoyed the camaraderie with the ladies.

Lori loved family. Family was everything to her. From her early childhood spent with her 6 brothers and sisters running the streets and fields of Powell, WY to her more recent times being fondly called 'Apple' Grandma. She cherished her time at family gatherings where she could catch up and share special moments with people. Her kind, inclusive, giving spirit will be missed by all.

She is preceded in death by her parents Charles 'Ray' Liner and Ethel 'Marie' Liner, two brothers, Harold and Donny Liner, nephew Darrin Liner and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Lori is survived by: her husband, Michael D. Smith of Billings; daughter Shelly (Brian) Ehli and grandchildren Cole and Emily of Helena, MT; daughter Jamie (Doug) Wright and grandson DJ of Billings, MT; siblings: brother Jim (Judy) Liner, sister Charle (Jim) Paben, sister Linda (Ray) Adams all of Powell, WY, and sister Sandi (Greg) Kincheloe of Cody, WY and numerous nieces and nephews in the Powell and Cody area.

A Celebration of Life will take place Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Veterans Park – 2609 13th St W. Billings, MT at 11 am. Social distancing will be a requirement and face coverings would be appreciated by the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Lori's honor to the BEA –Fund for Kids in Need- 510 N. 29th Billings, MT 59101 or a charity of choice.

