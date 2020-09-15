Gregory Kyle Cournoyer

Gregory Kyle Cournoyer (Whirl Wind Bear, 'MotoWamniOmni') 35, passed away Sunday, August 27, 2020. Greg was born in Forsyth, MT and raised in Colstrip and Miles City, MT and was a member of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe.

Greg was a talented tattoo artist, worked in construction, was committed to physical fitness and competed in MMA.

If one were to ask friends and family what came to mind when asked about Greg, they would say he was a talented artist and would do anything for those he cared for whole-heartedly. He had a quiet demeanor, intelligent and was a physically strong person. He was courageous, feisty, had a fearless spirit shown by the amount of time he spent in the bull pen as a youth hockey player. His heart was as big as his fearlessness, you would not know it unless you were one of the very few that he would allow to witness it. Some of his favorite memories as a child was with family doing outdoor activities, creating art and he had a deep love for dogs.

Greg is survived by his mom, Twila Carey, of Billings; his dad, Walter Cournoyer Jr. of White Horse, SD; five siblings, Zack Carey of Billings, Justin Wade Cournoyer and Martina Grace Cournoyer of Rapid City, SD, Walter Cournoyer III and Joey Wayne Cournoyer of Pine Ridge, SD.; his grandparents, Claudia Cournoyer and Walter Cournoyer Sr. of Colstrip, MT and numerous aunts and uncles. He also was blessed to have a loving partner, Marty Felix-Andrews.